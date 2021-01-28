Covid-19 vaccination begins at 5 hospitals

The Covid-19 vaccination programme began at five hospitals in the the capital on Thursday morning.

DGHS sources said around 400-500 front liners will be given the vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait-Bangladesh Maitree Govt Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University today.

The vaccine receivers will remain under observation for seven days to see whether they show any side effect, they said.

Vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua has received the first COVID vaccine shot in the university this morning.

The vaccination campaign was inaugurated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning.

The campaign started at 9:55 am with vaccinating Dr Nurul Sattar Rumi, head of ENT department, at CBRN Complex of DMCH.

He was followed by Dr Ismehan Ashraf, an indoor medical officer of medicine department.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, which will formally begin on February 7 all over the country.

She opened it through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:05pm.

A nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, Runu Veronica Costa, has received the first COVID vaccine shot in Bangladesh as part of the country’s mass immunisation campaign.