First British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad honoured with British Citizen Awards

Mansoor Ahmad, the first British Bangladeshi, has been honoured with the British Citizen Awards (BCA) Roll of Honour January 2021, receiving the BCAv – Medal of Honour for his extraordinary endeavours and incredible inspirational and voluntary contribution to the British Community.

The BCA Medal Presentation Ceremony was scheduled to take place on the 28th January 2021, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic the ceremony has had to be postponed. Mansoor Ahmad, receipient of this Award has received a British Citizen Award Medal along with a Memory Stick containing a short presentation by courier. Mansoor will also be invited to the UK Parliament, a Place of Westminster to receive his Certificate of Honour when it is safe to do.

Mansoor arrived in the UK from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He is committed to alleviating the suffering and hardship of those in his local community, applying his accountancy knowledge to offer free services to the members of the community and free business and consultancy advice for those on the fringes, encouraging them to embark on their own business.

He believes that education is key to opportunity. He has volunteered as a school governor for 14 years, promoting cohesion and equality. To further promote cultural cohesion, he raises funds for national charities supporting education, integration and interfaith peace.

Mansoor is seen every year behind the table of the Poppy Appeal, or shaking his collection tin in the street. He is involved in the organising but is also part of the team ‘doing’, whether that is running in the ‘Fun Run’, litter picking, or actively helping the underprivileged in his neighbourhood. He is a keen advocate of breaking down cultural barriers, whilst respecting all cultures, and enjoys nothing more than seeing someone benefit from any of his community works.

Mansoor expressed his feelings on receiving this Awards, ‘’It’s a huge honour for me to receive this award and I am really happy that the British Citizen Awards recognised my voluntary contribution rendered selflessly towards the british community. My sincere thanks & gratefulness to British Citizen Awards. This honour and acknowledgement will certainly enthuse and motivate me to continue my efforts to the community in the future.’’

Previously, Mansoor Ahmad was awarded the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the noteworthy differences which he made in people’s lives during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was also awarded with the House of Lords British Community Honours Award (BCHA) in October 2019, held at the UK Parliament, for his immense support towards British Society, having been presented with the Certificate of Recognition from British Citizen Awards in January 2019 for exceptional contributions to society, and for being an encouraging example to other British citizens.

Mansoor has dynamically been associated with several Schools of the Community where he has been contributing towards education of students, school development plan, backing to the strategic discussion at governing board meetings. He enthusiastically served as Parent Governor, Chairman & as a member of many Committees. His immense contribution to schools in various decision making activities at some challenging times is really appreciable.

Mansoor said ‘’Supporting schools to me seems like a brilliant thing to do and I am helping schools shape our future citizen. And the reason I became a governor locally is to make a difference to that school.’’

The Community example has been serving as a co-opted member for the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and Young Children People Overview & Scrutiny Panel under Merton Council. He has presently been serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher School, and is vigorously been attached with various school committees.

Mansoor is a member of the Commonwealth Journalists Association UK and has authored numerous articles published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines and newspapers.

Mansoor is a qualified accountant currently serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest Charities in the UK. He is a life dedicated member of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

Mansoor served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchange, Bangladesh for over 11 years. He also served as a visiting lecturer with University of Science & Technology (USTC), Preston University, Premier University, Southern University Bangladesh, Edward University & University of Honolulu (Chittagong Campus, Bangladesh) and taught at BBA,MBA and ACCA Levels.

Mansoor attended a good number of Seminars, Workshops and Conferences where he spoke as presenter and key note speaker on various occasions.