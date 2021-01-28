How To Prep A Week’s Worth Of Mediterranean Meals

Inspired by the cultural habits of those residing in the Mediterranean region, this diet has caught the attention of people around the world. Research shows us why the Mediterranean diet serves as a primary defense against heart disease as well as memory-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s.

When you follow the Mediterranean diet, you’ll enjoy dishes filled with natural and nutritious foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins. Here’s how you can start preparing Mediterranean meals for the week.

How many times have you asked, what’s for dinner before you started rummaging through the fridge for something to whip up quickly Preparing meals beforehand takes the guesswork out of what to eat.

Before you prep, you’ll want to have a plan. One option is to make mix-and-match meals, where you stock up on ingredients in bulk and assemble dishes just before serving. Or you can prepare full meals and store them in the fridge so that you can grab one whenever you’re hungry. In that case, setting aside one day of the week, like a Saturday, to buy ingredients and make your meals will help you stick to your meal plan. To ensure you’ll have enough for the week, stock up on these ingredients.

One of our favorite meal prep tips is to find multiple recipes that use the same ingredient. For instance, chickpeas are common in many Mediterranean dishes so by buying this ingredient in bulk, you can reduce food waste and stay on budget.

Mediterranean Recipe Inspiration

Mediterranean pasta dish

Ready to start prepping Here are a few recipes for your weekly meal plan.

Breakfast

Start your day with these nutrient-rich recipes that will keep you well-fueled for the morning.

If you’re in a rush, this matcha green tea smoothie makes for a great meal on-the-go.

Enjoy some quinoa pancakes for a protein-packed breakfast.

Lunch

Keep your day going with these delicious and filling dishes.

These quinoa veggie wraps are a great option to bring to work.

Another portable meal, this farro vegetable salad is tasty and easy to prepare ahead of time.

Like a Greek salad, except with the added bonus of broccoli, this broccoli quinoa salad will keep you full for a long time.

Dinner

Come home to these scrumptious dinners waiting for you.

This farro risotto is a warm and comforting meal for brisk evenings.

You can have these quinoa stuffed peppers on your own or with some friends.

For something lighter, try this quinoa tabbouleh salad.

Dessert

Gluten-free almond cake

End your day on a sweet, but healthy, note.

Sit back and enjoy a slice of this gluten-free almond cake.

Or treat yourself to this lemon no-bake cheesecake.

You can get your blueberry fix with these blueberry crumb bars.

Snacks

The occasional snack break can get you through a long day. These are our favorite Mediterranean-inspired choices.

You can turn these Kalamata olives into a spread and serve with toast, or eat them on their own.

Scoop up a handful of sun-dried tomatoes for some quick and easy snacking.

Have some roasted chickpeas for a crunchy treat. You can also enjoy them in the form of a scrumptious hummus spread, a classic Mediterranean dish.

The Mediterranean diet offers a wide range of foods that can be mixed and matched for a week’s worth of delicious and healthy meals. By prepping ahead of time, you can avoid the temptation of ordering take-out. Happy planning!