ICT minister, health secretary receive Covid-19 vaccine

State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak and health secretary Abdul Mannan received Covid-19 vaccine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital on Thursday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque was present in the spot when Health Secretary received the vaccine.

Earlier in the morning, the Covid-19 vaccination programme began at five hospitals in the the capital.

Vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Kanak Kanti Barua has received the first COVID vaccine shot in the university this morning.

In Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the campaign started at 9:55 am with vaccinating Dr Nurul Sattar Rumi, head of ENT department, at CBRN Complex of DMCH.

He was followed by Dr Ismehan Ashraf, an indoor medical officer of medicine department.

DGHS sources said around 400-500 front liners will be given the vaccine at Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait-Bangladesh Maitree Govt Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University today.

The vaccine receivers will remain under observation for seven days to see whether they show any side effect, they said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, which will formally begin on February 7 all over the country.

She opened it through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:05pm.

A nurse of Kurmitola General Hospital, Runu Veronica Costa, has received the first COVID vaccine shot in Bangladesh as part of the country’s mass immunisation campaign.