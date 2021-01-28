Samsung air-conditioner manufacturing plant opened in Narsingdi

Fair Electronics has formally launched its Samsung air conditioner manufacturing plant at Shibpur in Narsigndi district aiming at providing products at cheaper prices to domestic customers and earning foreign currencies by exporting the air conditioners.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Wednesday inaugurated the plant on Fair Electronics factory premises, comprising 16-acre of land at Kamargaon in Shibpur Upazila, said a press release.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Relief Captain (Retd) AB Tajul Islam, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-Keun, ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Managing

Director of Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh Hwansung Woo, Principal Professional and immediate former Managing Director of Samsung Electronics, Bangladesh Seungwon Youn, Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, Director Mutassim Daiaan, Adviser Major General (Retd) Hamid R Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer Mesbah Uddin, head of marketing JM Taslim Kabir and other senior officials from government, Samsung and Fair Group were present on the occasion.

Fair Electronics (a concern of Fair Group) is the authorized manufacturer of Samsung mobile phone and consumer electronic products in Bangladesh.

Later, the state minister along with ICT officials, journalists and Fair Group management officials visited mobile phone and consumer electronics factory to see the production process and praised the quality of the production process regarding the technological knowledge and excellence of the workers.

According to the release, the factory workers and employees of the fair group have been encouraged by the visit of the state minister and they have committed to deliver best quality products with the vision to promote “Made in Bangladesh”.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Palak said, “Fair Electronics is producing all Smartphone and consumer electronics and it will surely boost up in our country’s light engineering sector”.

“Samsung Mobile Phone and Consumer Electronics factory will bring confidence of foreign investors especially hi-tech companies which will enhance our employment opportunities,” he said, adding, “We hope they will contribute to our export in near future. We ensure to continue our support for Samsung, Fair Electronics and all other similar hi-tech industries”.

Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub said, “We are inaugurating this latest Samsung air conditioner manufacturing plant to fulfill our customers’ demand within their affordability”.

This factory will create employments and bring foreign currencies by exporting air conditioner and other consumer electronics, he added.

Mahbub thanked the state minister and ICT team for extending such a manufacturing friendly supports and requested to continue the supports to hi-tech industries for transforming Bangladesh into a technology hub in the world.