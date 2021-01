Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has ranked as the top taxpayers in the sportsman subcategory for the 2019-2020 tax year.

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry issued a gazette notification on January 20, revealing the names of the highest taxpayers of the country under three main categories.

The top taxpayers will be given tax cards, said the gazette.

Shakib was followed by Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Mortaza in the list.