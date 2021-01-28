TI Corruption Index 2020: Bangladesh retains same score as last year

Bangladesh secured 26 score out of 100 to retain its 146th position in Transparency International’s global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 from the top out of 180 countries like that of 2019.

The global graft watchdog unveiled the latest CPI ranking on Thursday.

Bangladesh has retained its score for the third consecutive year.

However, the country slipped two notches to 12th position from the bottom as it was in 14th position in 2019.

According to the index, Bangladesh continued to be ranked the second most corrupt country among eight South Asian nations after Afghanistan.

However, the country rated as the fourth most corrupt nation in Asia.

India slipped by six notches to be placed at 86th position with losing one score to 40 this time.

Bhutan, the Maldives and India are the top scorers in SA. Pakistan is one step ahead of Bangladesh in SA with 31 points.

Denmark and New Zealand shared the top position with 88 score.

Somalia and South Sudan have been ranked the world’s most corrupt nations with a score of 12.