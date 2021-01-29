3rd phase Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char starts

The third batch of Rohingyas who voluntarily agreed to move to Bhasan Char started their journey from Chattogram Boat Club for the island through Navy Ships on Friday morning.

A total of 1,778 Rohingyas are moving to Bhasan char in the first day of third phase.

The authorities planned to shift around 3,500 Rohingyas — nearly 1,750 each day –to new temporary homes on the island under Noakhali district on Friday and Saturday, according to a competent source.

Earlier on Thursday, Rohingyas who were interested to go to Bhasan Char have been brought at Ukhiya Degree College ground by minibuses from different camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

At the temporary transit point, officials briefed the Rohingyas on various issues Thursday morning. Then, their belongings were loaded on trucks, witnesses said.

They were later provided food amid the presence of the police and medical team. RAB, police and law enforcement agencies were seen providing tight security.

A total of 17 buses, carrying the Rohingyas, reached Chattogram from Ukhiya College ground on Thursday afternoon.

Commodore Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, project director of Ashrayan-3 Project (the official title of the Bhasan Char project), told the Daily Sun: “Rohingyas, after reaching Chattogram, are staying at BAF Shaheen College, Chattogram under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy for the day.”

“They will be taken to Bhasan Char in Noakhali through Navy Ships from Chattogram on Friday morning,” he added.

Another 1,750 Rohingyas will be sent to Chattogram from Ukhiya on Friday and later they will be taken to Bhasan Char on Saturday morning by Navy Ships.

Amid criticism from the international community over the relocation of Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, a total 3446 Rohingyas have already moved to Bhasan Char. The first group of Rohingyas arrived at Bhasan Char on December 4 last year amid concerns from international rights groups. The second group of Rohingyas arrived on December 29 last year.

Rohingyas, who have come to the planned accommodation at Bhasan Char from the unsafe and unhealthy environment of the huts made of bamboo and tarpaulin in the shelter camp in Cox’s Bazar, expressed their relief and satisfaction after living there for more than one month.

Many Rohingyas said they are happy with the facilities provided here by the Bangladesh government and that they don’t want to go back to the bamboo and tarpaulin made houses in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

Most of the Rohingyas said the law and order is very good here in Bhasan Char, and there are no security concerns at night.

As part of recreation arrangements, two separate clubs — a music club and a sports club— have been established for Rohingya people in Bhasan Char.

The once remote char has been radically changed in just two years. Once upon a time, there was nothing but a few trees and a few buffaloes. Bangladesh Navy has transformed that char into a new town.

All the work of this project taken at Bhasan Char at a cost of around Tk 30.95 billion has already been completed.

A total of 1,440 cluster houses and 120 shelter houses, four-storey building have already been set up in Bhasan Char to temporarily relocate a section of Rohingya people.

There are a total of 12 houses in each cluster. Each house has 16 rooms, each of which can accommodate four persons.

The mobile phone network on the island is provided by Grameenphone and Robi. A police station and fire station have also been set up in Bhasan Char.