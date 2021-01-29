Bangladesh reports lowest Covid deaths in 9 months

The death toll from the COVID-19 illness has climbed to 8,094 after the government registered seven fatalities, the lowest daily count since May 8, on Friday.

The country also logged a total of 534,407 coronavirus cases, with 454 people testing positive over the same period.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 204 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,075 samples.

Health authorities reported another 414 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 478,960.

Of the total sample tests, 3.76 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 14.73 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.62 percent patients have recovered, while 1.51 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.