Closure of educational institutions extended till Feb 14

The government has decided to extend the ongoing closure of educational institutions till February 14 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Education Ministry said that the decision will be effective for all educational institutions, except the Qawmi madrasas.

Education Minister Dipu Moni disclosed the information following discussion with all stakeholders.

Earlier on January 22, the government ordered the high schools and colleges to prepare for in-person reopening with measures to protect students, teachers and support staff from the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education wrote to the heads of the institutions them to complete the preparations within February 4 so that they can restart anytime amid the coronavirus crisis.

The government shut schools and educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended several times, most recently until Jan 30 this year.

Friday’s circular said the closure has been extended to protect the students from the coronavirus infection.

During this extended period, students will remain at home.

Bangladesh’s coronavirus caseload stood at 533,953 on Thursday with 8,087 fatalities – a mortality rate of 1.51pc. So far, 478,546 patients – 89.62pc – have recovered.