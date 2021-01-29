HSC, equivalent results Saturday

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams of 2020 will be published on early Saturday.

The results will be officially announced at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha at 10:30am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the programme through video conference from Ganabhaban, said the education ministry.

The HSC results were evaluated based on the students’ Junior School Certificate (JSC), and Secondary School Certificate SSC results as no exam was held considering the Covid-19 situation.

The results will be published after coordinating 75 percent of the SSC and 25 percent from the JSC and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) results, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni recently.

The cabinet earlier approved a draft bill for an amendment to the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961 allowing the education boards to publish results without holding exams amid any crisis.