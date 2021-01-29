UK records another 29,079 coronavirus cases

LONDON, Jan. 29 : Another 29,079 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,772,813, according to official figures released Friday.

The death figures will be revealed later Friday, according to an official statement.

“Due to an issue with the processing of deaths data, the update for Friday does not include any updates to deaths figures. These will be added later today,” it said.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain stood at 103,126, official data showed Thursday. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Britain is stepping up its efforts to speed up the vaccine roll-out to bring the pandemic under control. More than 7.8 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to latest official figures.

Earlier in the day, the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said Britain’s coronavirus reproduction number, known as the R number, is estimated at between 0.7 and 1.1.

The R number, which refers to the number of people an infected person will pass the virus on to, is one of many indicators scientists use to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading in the country.

The R number of between 0.7 and 1.1 means on average every 10 people with the virus will infect between seven and 11 others. If the R number is above one, it means the number of cases will increase exponentially.

Meanwhile, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday that the number of people infected with coronavirus remained high in the week ending Jan. 23, 2021, with around one in 55 people in England, one in 70 in Wales, one in 110 in Scotland and one in 50 in Northern Ireland testing positive for COVID-19 respectively.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem