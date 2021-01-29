W expands its footprint in Bangladesh; launches first store in Dhaka

W, India’s leading women’s apparel brand, known for its contemporary sub continental wear, forays into a new market with the launch of its first store in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The store is being launched in collaboration with Karnaphuli Group, one of the most diversified business houses in Bangladesh.

Located at Sonargoan Janapatha in Dhaka, the street is popular amongst the locals for housing some of the most prominent fashion retail stores and brands.

Spread across around 600 square feet, the store will feature the best styles from the brand W across categories like kurtas, kurtis, tops, fashion bottoms, drapes and ensembles.

W’s contemporary styling makes it the choicest brand for people who prefer wearing Ethnic wear.