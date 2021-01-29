`Yaba Sundari` Roxana arrested

RAB has arrested an alleged female drug dealer named Roxana Akter popularly known as ‘Yaba Sundari’ with 28,800 pieces of Yaba in Sylhet.

The arrested Roxana Akter identified as the wife of Abdul Hamid Chowdhury of Aolasar village in Zakiganj upazila. She was arrested from a residential area of Shahjalal suburb on Thursday afternoon.

According to RAB, a team of RAB-9 conducted an operation at Shahjalal suburb of the city around 3:30 pm. At that time Roxana Akhter was arrested with 28,800 pieces of yaba pills. Roxana, known as ‘Yaba Sundari’, has been selling yaba pills in different parts of Sylhet for a long time. She was handed over to Shahparan police station of Sylhet Metropolitan Police along with the recovered yaba.