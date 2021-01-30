HSC, equivalent exam results published, 161,807 students get GPA-5

The results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations 2020 were published on Saturday, showing a pass percentage of 100.

As many as 161,807 students achieved a GPA-5 in 2020, compared to 87,286 in 2019. More than 1.3 million students were registered for the exams in 2020, which were cancelled due the rampant coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Education Minister Dipu Moni received a summary of the results on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the chairmen of the education boards at a ceremony at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme through video conference from Ganabhaban.

The results have been published after compiling 75 percent marks of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and 25 percent from the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and its equivalents exams results.

Examinees can get the results from the education board website http://www.educationboardresults.gov.bd/ and also from the websites of their respective education boards.

The HSC batch of 2020 is the first batch of students who will get certificates without sitting for the examinations as the government in October last year decided not to hold the HSC exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1 in 2020, but the government postponed it on March 22 due to the pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, the government issued a gazette of three amendment bills for publishing the results of HSC and equivalent exams without holding examinations.

Before publishing the gazette, President Md Abdul Hamid assented to the bills.

The amendment bills were passed in parliament on January 24, paving the path for publishing the HSC results without holding the tests.

These bills are “Intermediate and Secondary Education (Amendment) Bill 2021,” “Bangladesh Technical Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021,” and “Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board (Amendment) Bill 2021.”

As per the previous laws, there was no provision to publish the HSC results without holding examinations. Since it was not possible to hold examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the amendment bills were placed.

The cabinet earlier this month approved the draft bill for an amendment to the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance 1961.