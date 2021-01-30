Priyanka Chopra may be selected for ‘Oscar’ in film ‘The White Tiger’

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been gushing over all the appreciation for her role as Pinky in the Netflix film The White Tiger.

Her husband and American singer Nick Jonas believes PeeCee might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.

In her recent appearance on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast, Priyanka shared that Nick told her “You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.” Even before the release of The White Tiger, Nick had shared the film’s trailer along with the caption, “Get ready! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it.”

During the interaction, Priyanka also mentioned how badly she wanted to be a part of The White Tiger. She said, “I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do.”

Priyanka Chopra plays an American-Indian, Pinky, in The White Tiger. Rajkummar Rao plays her entitled husband and newcomer Adarsh Gourav essays the role of Balram who struggles to fight the system that is hellbent on keeping him in ‘his place’.

On the work front, PeeCee has started working on Amazon Studios series Citadel, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo. She has also wrapped shooting of rom-com feature film Text For You. The actor will next be seen in sci-fi film The Matrix 4 and is co-producing Sangeet, an unscripted series, with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, The Indian Express.