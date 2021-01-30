UK stands firm over special visa for Hong Kong residents

The UK will not “look the other way” on Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status, No 10 says, amid a row with China over a new visa.

From Sunday Hong Kong citizens with BNO status can apply for a special UK visa.

But China’s foreign ministry has been critical of the move, saying “while the UK may be in dire need of talents” it should not have used the BNO passport as a “political cover-up”.

It said it will no longer recognise the BNO passport as a travel document.

About 300,000 people are expected to leave Hong Kong for Britain using the route.

The visa was announced in July after China imposed a new security law in Hong Kong.

Those who apply and secure the visa will be able to apply for settlement after five years and then British citizenship after a further 12 months.