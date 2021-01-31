1.30 lakh primary school teachers to get English training

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain has said some 1.30 lakh teachers of government primary schools in the country will be made master trainers in English.

He said, “Some 2,000 teachers will be given training initially through British Council at a cost of Tk 46 crore. Later, they will provide training with primary teachers across the country.”

Zakir Hossain made the remarks at the inaugural ceremony of this training at a hotel in the capital on Sunday morning.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the event as the chief guest.

The education minister said, “Weakness was observed among four crore students who studied English mandatorily for 12 years. As a result, their learning process is not bringing positive outcome for long. The training of British Council will play a positive role in this regard.”

She expressed her optimism that the primary school teachers will be skilled in English language through master trainers of the British Council.