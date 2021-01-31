84,000 doses corona vaccine reach in Sunamganj

A total of 84,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have reached Sunamganj by a covered fridge van of BEXIMCO Pharma at 6.30am today.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Shams Uddin officially received the corona vaccine from Aminur Rahman, the representative of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited at the premises of the district Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) building. Sunamganj Sadar Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Joynal Abedin and other officials of the district health department were present at the time.

The vaccines were stored in a room of the District EPI building in Hasannagar, Sunamganj city. As per the government instructions, the vaccination program will start on February 7. To this end, training of vaccine providers is going on in Sunamganj.

Sunamganj Civil Surgeon Shams Uddin said we were waiting for the vaccine. We have received 84,000 doses of vaccine. This is good news for Sunamganj. The vaccines have been stored in the EPI building.