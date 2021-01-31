Bangladeshi youth’s body recovered from New York home

Police recovered the body of a Bangladeshi youth from his residence on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica area of New York on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jimam Chowdhury, 21, son of Z Chowdhury Jewel.

Z Chowdhury Jewel, former general secretary of the Jalalabad Association in New York, and his family members are now in Bangladesh.

On Saturday (January 30) evening, Jimam’s friends knocked on his door several times but did not get response from him. Police later recovered the body from the house after being informed by the deceased friends.