Biman to resume flights on Dhaka-Kathmandu route on Feb 18

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is going to resume Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka commercial flights from February 18.

Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman, confirmed the information in a press release on Sunday.

The flights will be operated on Monday and Thursday in each week, it said.

Tickets can be purchased from Biman’s mobile app, website, travel agents, tour operators, Biman call centres and sales counters.