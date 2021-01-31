Covid-19: Bangladesh records 16 more deaths, 369 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 16 more deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,127 across the country so far.

Besides, a total of 369 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,35,139 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Sunday (January 31).

Meanwhile, some 447 people made recovery from the deadly virus over the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 4,79,744.