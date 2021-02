Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may come to Dhaka on March 25 or 26 marking the silver jubilee of Independence and Mujib Borsho, said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to visit Dhaka. The meeting between two prime ministers may take place on March 27.

Masud Bin Momen came up with the information at a press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka on Sunday.