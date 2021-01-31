RMG workers stage demo in Mirpur demanding arrears

Workers of a readymade garment (RMG) factory have staged a demonstration in Mirpur area of the capital demanding the full payment of their arrears.

The workers of Korean Jeans Manufacturing Factory started protest at 8:00am on Sunday at Mirpur-2, locals said.

The agitating workers took position in front of Sony Cinema Hall at that time, halting vehicular movement in the area.

Sub-inspector of Pallabi police station Ruhul Amin said they reached the spot and are trying to talk with the workers to bring the situation under control.