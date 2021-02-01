4 ‘Ansar al Islam’ men held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four members of banned militant group Ansar al Islam from Dhaka and Sherpur district.

The arrestees are identified as Abdul Wahab alias Hamza bin Muttalib, 30, hailing from Kushtia district, Mst Jhumur Khatun alias Rokaiya alias Hajjaj Bin Muttalib, 18, Md Bellal Hossain alias Khorshan Mujahid, 22, from Gopalganj and Md Nazmul, 17, from Sherpur.

They were arrested during separate drives conducted based on information given by five Ansar al Islam men arrested on January 23, Mozammel Haque, commanding officer of Rab-4, said.

In primary interrogation, the arrestees said they are active members of the group, he added.