43rd BCS preliminary test set for August 6

The preliminary test of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination will be held on August 6.

The test will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barisal, Khulna, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur centers, said a press release of Bangladesh Public Service Commission on (BPSC) on Monday.

The two-hour test will be held from 10 am to 12 pm.

The details about the seat plan and examination centres will be known from the commission website (www.bpsc.gov.bd).

On November 30, last year, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued circulars of the 42nd and the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exams.

The circulars were published on the commission’s website. The 42nd BCS will be special.

Two thousand assistant surgeons will be recruited through the special BCS to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the general 43rd BCS, 1,814 officials, including 300 public administration,100 in police, 25 in foreign service and 843 teachers, will be recruited.