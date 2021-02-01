Annual Residents’ Survey 2021

More than 1,000 people are being invited to take part in Tower Hamlets Council’s Annual Residents’ Survey to find out what services matter most to them and how well the council is doing in delivering them.

The residents, who have been picked at random, will be asked for their views on everything from their local area, bin collections, how easy it is to pay for council services to what they think of the borough’s schools.

The survey asks how they would like the council to keep them informed and how satisfied they are living in their neighbourhood.

Feedback gathered from the survey will be used to monitor residents’ satisfaction with key council services and to help make improvements.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets said: “We want to hear from residents about what matters to them. The council has seen significant funding cuts from the Government and has had to save £200 million since 2010 and has to save a further £30 million by 2024 so it’s vital we target our resources to resident’s priorities.

“We’ve stepped up to support our community and adapt as a council in the past year and this feedback will help inform our work as we recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

Cllr Asma Begum, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Children, Youth Services and Education added: “We realise juggling work and looking after your family at the same time is difficult especially with Covid-19 restrictions in place. But if you are asked to take part in the survey we greatly appreciate your time and your views will help shape how we deliver services.”

The survey is usually done face to face, but due to restrictions in place because of the pandemic, our researchers will be calling people on the phone. The interviews will start on 1 February and will last around six to eight weeks.

The results of the survey will be released in the summer and will be available to view on our website.