Bangladesh observing Myanmar situation: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh government is observing the situation in Myanmar following the military coup and arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi.

AK Abdul Momen made the remarks on Monday morning while talking with reports over the issue.

He said that he would give his reaction on the issue through a press note late in the day.

Myanmar’s military has taken control of the country after Aung San Suu Kyi and other political leaders were arrested in the early hours.

Hours after the arrests, military TV confirmed a state of emergency had been declared for one year.

The coup comes after tensions rose between the civilian government and the military following a disputed election.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, was ruled by the military until democratic reforms began in 2011.

The military said on Monday it was handing power to commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing. Soldiers are on the streets of the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, and the main city, Yangon.

In November’s election, Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) won enough seats to form a government. The army says the vote was fraudulent.