Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 10 more deaths overnight

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,137 so far.

Besides, a total of 443 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,35,582 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Monday (February 01).

Meanwhile, some 472 people made recovery from the deadly virus over the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 4,80,216