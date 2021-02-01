Justin Beiber’s new song ‘Anyone’ is for wife Hailey

Singer Justin Bieber recently dropped his song ‘Anyone‘ and his fans are treating it as his ode to partner Hailey.

The reason is evident, She features in it and the couple share a road trip.

The lines, too, are all for her. “Looking back on my life, you’re the only good I’ve ever done,” he sings. “You are the only one I’ll ever love.”

The couple got married twice (once in 2018 and again in 2019), and the singer never holds back his appreciation for his wife. His social media is proof of their enduring love story.

Last year, Hailey revealed she suffers from a skin condition.

Describing the cause of the condition, she wrote that it “gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes”.