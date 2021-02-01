Tazim, Ujjal to lead SUST Officers Association

SUST Correspondent : The election of Shahjalal University Officers Association, an organization of officials of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, has been held. Out of the total 11 posts in the election, the pro-Awami panel including the president-general secretary has won 7 and the pro-BNP-Jamaat panel has won 3 posts.

Deputy college inspector, Tajim Uddin for the post of president and general secretary administrative officer, Sirajul Islam (Ujjal) has been elected.

The results were announced at 11 pm on Sunday by the Chief Election Commissioner, Deputy Registrar AFM. Salauddin. Earlier, polling was held from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Awami League panel elected vice-president of the finance and accounting department assistant director Helal Hossain Dewan, Accounting Officer Ashok Varman Asim as Assistant General Secretary, Administrative Officer as Treasurer. Rabiul Islam. In addition to the executive member of the same panel from the controller of examinations Mujibur Rahman, IT Manager ASM Khairul Akter Chowdhury, and Assistant Director of Finance and Accounts Fakhar Uddin has been elected.

On the other hand, from the BNP-Jamaat pro-panel executive member post-Yunus Ali, Deputy Registrar, Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem Talukder, Assistant Director, Finance and Accounts Department, and Ahmed Mahbub Ferdousi, Registrar (Planning and Development) have been elected.