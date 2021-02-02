Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100 after Covid-19 infection

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national treasure for his extraordinary fundraising efforts, has died after contracting Covid-19.

The Second World War veteran was admitted to hospital on Sunday with breathing difficulties.

Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said her father had pneumonia for the last few weeks “and last week tested positive for Covid-19”.

He died surrounded by his close family, with one more present on FaceTime.

Tributes to Sir Tom began flooding in within moments of his death being announced.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Cpt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore was a hero in the trust sense of the word.

“In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country’s deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit,” he added.

Mr Johnson praised his charitable work and said he had inspired “countless” others to “thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us through the pandemic.”

In a video tweet, he said: “It’s quite astonishing that, at the age of 100, he raised more than £32million for the NHS on his own and so gave countless others their own chance to thank the extraordinary men and women who have protected us throughout this pandemic.

“He became not just a national inspiration, but a beacon of hope for the world,” he added.

The prime minister has also lowered the flag above Number 10 to half-mast to pay tribute to Sir Tom.

Sir Tom’s family said in a statement: “We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”The family praised the “extraordinary” care the NHS provided to Sir Tom, adding: “They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

“Over the past few days our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.”

The family said Sir Tom had not been given a vaccine due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia.

They also revealed Sir Tom had been receiving treatment for prostate and skin cancer for the last five years but, with the help of his medical team, had made the decision not to have invasive treatment.

The statement said doctors were consulted before Sir Tom and his family flew to Barbados on December 11.

This was before Bedford was placed into Tier 3 on December 19 and later Tier 4 on December 20 – he returned to the UK on January 6.

Bedfordshire Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where Sir Tom was being treated, said it had been an “immense privilege” to care for him.

Chief Nurse, Liz Lees OBE said: “We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.”

The Royal British Legion said Sir Tom “epitomised the indomitable spirit of our wartime generation and was a true inspiration to millions of people worldwide during some of the most challenging of times in recent history”.

“Sir Tom will be remembered as a shining beacon of hope in what was a difficult year for all.”

The Royal British Legion said: “His achievements during his military service in the Second World War and his more recent accomplishments, raising millions for the NHS and establishing the Captain Tom Foundation, means that his legacy will live on and help many generations to come.”

“He will remain a symbol of positivity and hope and will be missed by many people across the world to whom he has come to mean so much.”

Sir Tom inspired the nation during the first lockdown after he set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by doing 100 laps of his garden just before his 100th birthday despite his limited mobility.

His determination caught the attention of the nation and he ended up raising £32.7m for charity.

Through numerous interviews over the course of the pandemic Sir Tom’s confidence that life would eventually get better was an inspiration to many.

Born in Keighley, West Yorkshire, on April 30 1920, Sir Tom said his childhood was happy but tough.

He served in Arakan and western Burma during the Second World War.

After the war, he returned to the UK where he struggled to find a job in the post-war downturn and was forced to take a “soul-destroying” job as a door to door salesman.

He eventually landed a role at a building materials company in Gravesend, Kent, where he met his future wife, Pamela.