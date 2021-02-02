Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 12 more deaths in 24 hours

Bangladesh’s Covid-19 fatalities rose to 8,149 on Tuesday as the health authorities recorded 12 more coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours till morning.

“The mortality rate is now 1.52 percent,” the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a handout.

Meanwhile, 525 new cases were identified pushing up the national tally to 536,107.

The daily detection rate fell to 3.63 percent while the current overall rate is 14.57 percent.

Until this morning, 480,728 patients (89.67 percent) were recovered. So far, 3,678,649 samples have been tested, including 14,635 in the past 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Global Covid situation

More than 103 million people worldwide have now been infected with Covid-19 as the pandemic shows little sign of relenting in some countries.

So far, 2,236,559 fatalities from the virus infection have been reported, while the total caseload globally reached 103,378,964 on Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US remained the worst-hit country in the world, with 26,307,963 confirmed cases and 443,186 deaths, as per the latest university data.

The US death toll climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in January alone, reports AP. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on an average, down slightly by about 200 from their peak in mid-January.

Brazil currently ranks second worldwide in terms of Covid deaths, only behind the US, and third in terms of confirmed cases after America and India.

The country’s caseload touched 9,229,322 while the death toll from Covid-19 reached 225,099 on Tuesday.

India’s caseload now stands at 10,757,610. The country’s death toll has mounted to 154,392, according to the Health Ministry.

India ranks second in terms of Covid-19 cases globally but stands fourth in terms of deaths as Mexico occupies the third slot, with 158,536 fatalities so far.

Vaccination in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital on January 27.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at the launch that “70 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines are now available in the country. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is the safest one in the world”.

For getting a shot, one needs to get registered on www.surokkha.gov.bd.

For now, the vaccination programme will be limited to five centres in the capital and nationwide inoculation will start in early February.