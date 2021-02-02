Covid: Israel’s vaccine rollout linked to infection fall

Israel’s vaccination programme is showing signs of working to drive down infections and illness in the over-60s.

The fall appears to be most pronounced in older people and areas furthest ahead in their immunisation efforts.

Early data from Israel suggests Covid-19 infection rates began to decrease among a group of vaccine recipients two weeks after they received the first shot of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine, offering important insights to other countries as they roll out their own campaigns.

The small country—whose roughly nine million population is about the size of New York City’s—has vaccinated nearly a fourth of its population in just under a month, the first country to hit that mark as it fights an upsurge in new infections. Israeli Ministry of Health (MoH) figures show 531 over-60s, out of almost 750,000 fully vaccinated, tested positive for coronavirus (0.07%).

And far fewer fell ill, with 38 becoming hospitalised with moderate, severe or critical disease – a tiny proportion.

The MoH assessed the medical records of almost a million people in total – 743,845 of whom were over the age of 60 – until at least seven days after they received a second dose of the vaccine.

There were three deaths in vaccinated over-60s – although it is possible they contracted the infection earlier, before their immunity had time to build.

The MoH data suggests infections and illnesses fell consistently from 14 days after receiving the first jab onwards.

The first dose takes longer to show any effect as it primes the immune system to start recognising and fighting off the virus.

Prof Malka Gorfine, Hagai Rossman, Prof Eran Segal, and Dr Uri Shalit analysed national data by age and city.

Separately, Israel’s second-largest healthcare provider Maccabi published figures showing 66 people out of a group of 248,000 vaccinated (0.03%) caught the Covid-19 virus, more than a week after receiving the second dose of the vaccine.

