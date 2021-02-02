Covid: UK deaths rise by 1,449 as 16,840 new cases reported

A man takes his own coronavirus test at a mobile swabbing centre in Walsall this morning

Another 1,449 Covid patients have died after government figures showed the overall death toll for reported deaths has increased to 108,013.

Cases also rose by 16,840, continuing a downward trend after Monday’s figures showed the lowest daily increase in six weeks.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 123,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 767 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 72,912, NHS England said on Tuesday. Patients were aged between 23 and 102. All except 31, aged between 23 and 102, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between December 29 and February 1, with the majority being on or after January 27. There were 44 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 614 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 193,526. Public Health Wales reported another seven deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,782.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “447 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 17 deaths have been reported (eight outside the reporting period).”

Scotland

There were 758 new cases reported in Scotland, taking the total figure since the start of the outbreak to 181,291.

69 new deaths were also recorded, putting the death toll at 6,181.