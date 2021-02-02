Dr ABM Abdullah’s wife dies

Mahmuda Begum, wife of professor ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, died at a hospital in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

She breathed her last at Green Life Hospital in Dhaka around 2:20 pm while undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Mahmuda Begum recovered from Covid-19. However, she succumbed to complications due to pneumonia, septicemia and septic shock.

She was hospitalised on December 22 after contracting coronavirus, but on Monday night, her oxygen saturation dropped below 65-70 and she was put on life support.