Dr ABM Abdullah’s wife put on life support

Mahmuda Begum, wife of professor ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been placed on life support at Green Life Hospital in the capital.

Dr Abdullah himself confirmed the matter to media this noon.

She was hospitalised on December 22 after contracting coronavirus, but on Monday night, her oxygen saturation dropped below 65-70 and she was put on life support.

Her condition is still critical and is currently undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital since Friday.