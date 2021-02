Bangladesh is looking into legal action against Al Jazeera for spreading misinformation, says Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had never appointed anybody as her bodyguard. Her party (AL) men are always her bodyguards,” said Dr Momen referring to August 21 grenade attacks on her when party men protected her, not bodyguards.

Al Jazeera has lost its credibility by running such a story completely based falsehood, misinformation, he said.