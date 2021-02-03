Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 13 deaths, 438 new cases overnight

Bangladesh recorded 13 more deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 8,162 across the country so far.

Besides, a total of 438 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 5,36,545 across the country.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Wednesday (February 03).

Meanwhile, some 578 people made recovery from the deadly virus over the same period, bringing the total recoveries to 4,81,306.