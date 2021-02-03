Covid: UK death toll rises by 1,322 as 19,202 new cases recorded

A further 1,322 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 109,335. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 126,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. The government also said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 19,202 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,871,825.

England

A further 707 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 73,619, NHS England said on Wednesday. Patients were aged between 30 and 101. All except 21, aged between 46 and 92, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between October 21 and February 2. There were 45 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 455 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 193,981. Public Health Wales reported another 50 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 4,832.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “504 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 11 deaths have been reported.”

Scotland

There were 978 new cases reported in Scotland, with the total number of positive tests since the outbreak started now standing at 182,269.

There have also been 88 new deaths, taking the death toll to 6,269.