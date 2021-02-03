Inauguration of new AC Bus for SUST Officials

SUST Correspondent : A new AC bus has been inaugurated for the officials of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. The bus was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed in front of the Registrar Building of the University at 10 am on Wednesday (February 3).

Congratulating the newly elected committee of the Officers’ Association during the inauguration, the Vice-Chancellor said, ‘Since taking office, we have added new buses for teachers, students, officers, and employees in the transport pool of the university. In the future, more buses will be added to the transport pool to facilitate the travel of all those associated with the university.’

He also said that in the future there will be ‘Bus Tracking’ apps to know the location and movement of the bus through which the location of the bus and the driver can be known at the same time.

At the time, Treasurer Professor Md. Anwarul Islam, Vice-President of the Teachers Association, Prof. Md. Ashraful Alam, Professor. Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Hossain, Proctor (Acting) Abu Hena Pohil, Newly elected President of Officers Association Tajim Uddin, General Secretary Sirajul Islam, Former President f Officers Association Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, and other department heads and officials of different levels were present.