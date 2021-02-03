The Muslim Professionals Forum has congratulated Zara Mohammed on her election as the new Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain.

The Muslim Professionals Forum (MPF) has congratulated Zara Mohammed on her election as the new Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

In particular, the MPF welcomes Ms Mohammed’s commitment to ensuring the MCB remains inclusive and diverse. There are now well over three million Muslims in the UK* – and we all look to the MCB to represent us. We are confident that Ms Mohammed will rise to the challenge.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“New Secretary General Zara Mohammed has expressed hope that her election will encourage more women and young people to step forward and take up leadership roles in the MCB. Her election is a positive encouragement to them to do so.

“The MPF looks forward to the MCB flourishing in Ms Mohammed’s very safe hands, and we look forward to working with her over the next two years.”