4 Bangladeshis hurt in Toronto shooting

Four Bangladeshi nationals sustained bullet injuries in a shooting at Regent Park area of Toronto in Canada.

The injured, one of them is in critical condition, were rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital for treatment, Toronto police said.

The injured are identified as Anai Mia, vice-president of the Golapganj Foundation, Mumin Mia, Sultan Mia and Sattar Mia, Debabrata De Tamal, president of the Jalalabad Association of Toronto, said in a Facebook post.

He also said among them, Anai Mia’s condition is critical.

Police said they went to the scene after receiving information that a shooting had taken place in the parking lot of Oak Street adjacent to Regent Park Boulevard and Dandas Street around 12:15 pm on Tuesday. There he saw a Honda Accord with numerous bullet marks. They later rescued four and sent them to hospital.

Police further said they have collected video footage of the scene. They are looking for two suspects. The suspects are believed to be using a 2014 Toyota Rav4 Four.