Cluster admission test in 20 universities in phases

Some twenty public universities, including general and science and technology, will hold cluster system admission test as soon as coronavirus or Covid-19 situation improves in the country.

The admission test will be held in different phases. A total of 23,104 students will have chance to get admitted to those institutions.

The test fee for the admission has been fixed at Tk 500. SMS will be sent to applicant’s mobile phone after scrutiny of candidate’s eligibility for the test.

The decision came on Thursday from a meeting coordinated by the vice chancellors of the universities wishing to take cluster system admission test.

After the meeting, Prof Dr Mizanur Rahman, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Jagannath University and also joint convenor of the committee formed by vice chancellors of the universities keen on holding coordinated admission test, said it is not possible to hold admission test, if coronavirus situation does not improve.

As a result, no decision has yet been taken that when the admission test will commece. The admission test, however, will begin in phases after improving the coronavirus situation, he said.

Prof Dr Mizanur said, “The cluster system admission test fee has been fixed at Tk 500. SMS will be sent to the mobile phone of the applicant if he/she is eligible for the test. The admission seeker will have to pay the fee before appearing the test. An applicant will choose institution for admission by own choice and also will select the test centre. In this connection, 20 options will be available.”

Admission test will not be held for all at a time. Candidates will be called for admission test depending on the seat capacity of 20 universities. In such a way, admission test will be held in several phases. The test will be taken based on multiple choice question (MCQ). Each question will contain one mark. For any wrong answer, 0.25 mark will be deducted. Five committees have been formed for the scrutiny of candidates applying to 20 universities, the JU VC added.