DC to receive first corona vaccine in Habiganj

Habiganj DC Mohammad Kamrul Hasan will receive the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the district. He said this at a press conference in the conference room of DC at 1 pm on Wednesday.

DC said the vaccination program will be inaugurated on February 7 in Habiganj along with other parts of the country. Corona vaccination programs will be conducted by setting up 24 booths in the district. I will be the first in the district to receive the corona vaccine.

ADC Morzina Akhter, Additional District Magistrate Bijan Banerjee, Civil Surgeon AKM Mostafizur Rahman, Deputy Civil Surgeon Mukhlesur Rahman Ujjwal were present at the press conference.