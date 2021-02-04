Maharashtra: 3.45 lakh frontline workers get covid vaccine shot

A total of 3.45 healthcare workers in Maharashtra of India have received the coronavirus vaccine so far.

Of these, as many as 3585 healthcare workers received the Covaxin (made by Bharat Biotech) vaccine shot across six centres in the state. The highest numbers are at Amravati (1101) followed by Nagpur (703)and Pune (558).

Dr D N Patil, state immunization officer told The Indian Express on Thursday that there are six centres in the state where Covaxin shots are being administered including Mumbai, Solapur and Aurangabad.

According to Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director, Pune region – that includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts – a total of 250 frontline workers were given the vaccine shot on Wednesday.

Mumbai, Thane and Pune are among the top districts with the maximum number of health care workers getting vaccinated.

