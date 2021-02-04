Notre Dame University’s treasurer Fr Joseph S Peixotto dies

Fr Joseph S Peixotto, treasurer of Notre Dame University in Dhaka, passed away in the capital on Thursday morning. He was 87.

The prominent educationalist breathed his last at his Rampura residence in Dhaka.

Confirming the news, Jyoti F Gomez, director of St. Joseph International School, said Peixotto was suffering from heart disease and received treatment in Bangladesh and Thailand.

His first funeral mass was held at Rampura at around 12:00 pm. The next funeral masses will be held in Notre Dame Campus at 3:00 pm today, in Ramna Cathedral at 6:00 pm and at Tejgaon church at around 9:00 am on Friday and in Bhadun of Gazipur at 12:00 pm on the same day respectively.