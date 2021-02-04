Tarique gets 2-year jail in Narail

A Narail court has sentenced BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in jail in a defamation case filed for his derogatory remarks against Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Judge Amatul Morsheda of Narail Judicial Magistrate Court-2 pronounced the verdict.

The court also fined Tarique Rahman Tk 10,000, in default of which he will have to serve in jail for another six months.

According to the case proceedings, Tarique made the derogatory comment about Bangabandhu at a meeting in London on December 16, 2014.

Shahjahan Biswas, former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad at Kalia upazila of Narail, filed the case against him.