45th Int’l Kolkata Book Fair to be dedicated to Bangabandhu

The 45th International Kolkata Book Fair will be held in July this year, will be dedicated to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ‘Bangladesh’ will be as the focal theme country.

“2021 is the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and it is also the 50th year of the independence of Bangladesh. The International Kolkata Book Fair 2021 will be dedicated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee year of independence of Bangladesh,” said President of Publishers and Booksellers guild, Tridib Chatterjee.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Chatterjee also said that 125 birth year of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the birth centenary of Satyajit Ray will also be celebrated during the Kolkata Book Fair.

The fair will be held at the Central Park Mela Ground, Salt Lake, according to a message received from Kolkata on Friday (Feb 5).

Necessary health protection and Covid-19 protocol will be taken to organise the Fair in this changed schedule.

“We expect that the international flights will be in operation by that time and the Fair will have international participants like the earlier years,” said Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, General Secretary of Publishers and Booksellers Guild.