BNP to hold grand rally in 6 metropolitan cities

Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) on Friday announced grand rallies in six metropolitan cities.

In a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) today, informed that the BNP-backed mayoral candidates in the previous elections to the city corporations will lead the rallies.

As per the decision, a rally will be held in Chattogram on February 13 while in Barishal on February 18, in Khulna on February 27, in Rajshahi on March 1, in Dhaka North on March 3 and in Dhaka South on March 4.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, and candidates of six mayoral candidates in the city corporations elections- Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Nazrul Islam Monju, Dr Shahadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal were present in the programme.